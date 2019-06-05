× York woman facing child abuse charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in York is facing charges after her stepson showed up to school with bruises.

Police say Haydee Corredor, 29, endangered the welfare of her 8-year-old stepson after the boy showed up to school on April 8 with bruises.

The marks included bruising to both eyes, a bruise to his left temple, bruising to his right cheek and jaw, and bruising to his legs, chest, and back.

The 8-year-old alleged that his stepmother, Corredor, had caused the injuries.

He was taken to York Hospital for a forensic exam to document the injuries.

On May 8, a York City detective attended the Child Advocacy Center interview between the 8-year-old child and a forensic interviewer. According to the detective, the child reported in April, Corredor slapped him in the face, punched him in the jaw, kicked him in the legs and put hot sauce in his mouth that made his throat and stomach hurt.

According to the detective affidavit, on May 23 during an interview with the detective, Corredor admitted to striking her stepson on the top of his head twice, with a closed fist.

Corredor is facing the charges of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and harassment.