2 bridges in York County will be closed for construction starting June 17

HARRISBURG — Two bridges in York County will be closed for an extended period of time starting Monday, June 17, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says that Kinsley Construction will replace the superstructure of a bridge that carries Rippling Run Road over the North Branch of Muddy Creek between Grim Road and Berry Hill Road, and also remove and replace a bridge on Snyder Corner Road.

The bridge on Rippling Run Road will be closed to through traffic between Grim Road and Berry Hill Road for up to 77 days through September 1. PennDOT notes that Route 24 and Herbst Road are available as an alternate route for motorists.

According to PennDOT, the bridge on Snyder Corner Road will be closed to through traffic between Craley Road and Jamison Road for up to 50 days. A detour that uses Route 624 and Spring Hollow Road will be available to travelers.

Work on the $908,967 contract should wrap up in October, PennDOT says.