GETTYSBURG,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett took in the sounds of brass bands in Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival.

Over 20 years ago Ben Jones, long-time band director in the Gettysburg Area School District, had a vision of inviting British style brass bands to perform in our historic town. We now host brass bands from six states as far away as IN and OH. We also have a brass instrument “petting zoo,” for children,” picnic food served by our local Lions Club, ice cream, and a Taps tribute played by trumpeters all around the Gettysburg National Military Park.

Tonight is a community night. The Carlisle Brass Band, Adams County Concert Band, and Gettysburg Big Band will perform on this stage from 6-9 pm. During the day we sponsor a golf tournament with almost 100 golfers and in the evening we set up venues all around town featuring drum and bugle corps, brass quintet, and jazz trio.

For more information about the 2019 Gettysburg Brass Band Festival: http://www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com