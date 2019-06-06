A nice stretch of dry weather lasts through most of the weekend!

DRY AND MUGGY NIGHT AHEAD: A few sprinkles fell earlier this afternoon, but most of the area stayed dry today. Dew points remain high in the upper 60s which means you can really feel the humidity in the air. Temperatures are warm this afternoon as well sitting in the low to mid 80s! A cold front crosses through the area this afternoon, but it is not all that impressive. It knocks back our dew points into the 50s for a brief period of time and our temperatures into the low 60s. By tomorrow, those dew points begin to rise again back into the mid 60s and we remain humid through the rest of the week and weekend. Otherwise, a decent dry stretch is likely beyond today before our rain chances return next week!

CLOUDY BUT DRY FRIDAY: With temperatures in the upper 70s and dew points in the 60s, the atmosphere will likely be saturated enough to support cloud cover on Friday, but no rain showers. We remain a bit above average to end off the work week, but it will likely still remain muggy. Head out to Springettsbury Park in York on Friday and hit up Food Truck Fridays. The event is held every Friday through the summer months from 11 AM to 2 PM. Otherwise, enjoy the dry end to the week, showers will be back in the forecast for the start of the next work week!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warm and mainly dry weekend is likely across South-Central PA! Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Saturday is looking like a great day for some pool-side relaxing! While it won’t feature bright sunshine, dew points will be high and temperatures will be warm — and most importantly it will be rain free! Sunday, we begin to feel the effects of our next system that will bring a strong stream of tropical moisture from the Gulf northward. It’s possible we see a few evening showers on Sunday, but most of the shower activity should hold off until the overnight period!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a wonderful day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann