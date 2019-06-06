× Apple recalls wall plug adapters due to risk of electric shock

Apple has recalled about 814,000 of its wall plug adapters because of an electric shock risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves three-prong AC wall plug adapters included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit sold before February 2015. The kits contain three-prong and two-prong AC wall plug adapters that fir different electrical outlets worldwide. The recalled adapters were made for use primarily in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong and were also sold with Mac computers and iOS devices. The recalled three-prong AC wall plug adapters are white with no letters on the inside slot where it attached to an Apple power adapter. Redesigned adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall plug adapters and contact Apple for free replacement adapters.

Incidents/Injuries: Apple has received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking and consumers receiving shocks, including two reports of consumers who were medically evaluated and released without need for further medical treatment. No reports of incidents or injuries were reported by U.S. consumers.

Sold At: Apple Stores and other home electronics stores nationwide, and online at Apple.com from January 2003 through January 2015 for about $30.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.