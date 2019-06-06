Convicted murderer William Rivera will be executed July 16, by order of Dept. of Corrections

Posted 2:47 PM, June 6, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution setting July 16, 2019, for the execution of William Rivera, the department announced Thursday in a press release.

The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

In February 1998, Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Tae Hun Kang during a robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia. He was formally sentenced to death on March 20, 1998. He is presently housed at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Phoenix.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.