× Convicted murderer William Rivera will be executed July 16, by order of Dept. of Corrections

HARRISBURG — Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution setting July 16, 2019, for the execution of William Rivera, the department announced Thursday in a press release.

The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

In February 1998, Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Tae Hun Kang during a robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia. He was formally sentenced to death on March 20, 1998. He is presently housed at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Phoenix.