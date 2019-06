× Coroner called to crash in Dover Township, York County, dispatch says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Dover Township, York County, dispatch says.

The crash occurred on Carlisle Road, which is closed at Conewago Road, according to dispatch.

The call came in just before 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.