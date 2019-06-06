× Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes tonight

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County Vector Control Office will conduct mosquito control spraying in portions of Silver Spring, Monroe Township, and parts of Mechanicsburg tonight at dusk, according to Cumberland County Communications.

Mosquitoes can carry the West Nile Virus, so keeping populations under control is important, county officials say.

Vector Control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals, and will have little impact on other insects, the county says.

Residents may view map of spraying locations online and help control mosquitos by eliminating any stagnant water on their property by:

Disposing of cans, buckets, and ceramic pots that hold water

Removing debris in clogged rainspouts

Turning over any plastic swimming pools

Vector Control recommends draining stagnant water every five days. Water sources that cannot be drained can be treated with mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills mosquito larvae. These products are labeled for use around humans, pets, and crops, and can be found at hardware and other local retailers.