× DA’s Office: Man acting as 92-year-old’s power of attorney took approximately $100K from her for his own personal use

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Sellersville man acting as a 92-year-old woman’s power of attorney is accused of taking approximately $100,000 from her for his own personal use, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

This all occurred between August 2018 and this past May.

Justin Dieffenbach, 36, allegedly used the funds for Uber rides, lottery tickets, video streaming and a cellphone bill, the DA’s Office says. He’s also accused of writing bad checks of $35,000 to Manor Care and $5,360.40 to The Woods at Cedar Run.

The DA’s Office notes that the victim was not aware of and did not authorize the use of the funds.

Dieffenbach has been charged with theft by unlawful taking – immovable property, back checks and access device fraud, court documents show.