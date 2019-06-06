× Driver cited after striking pedestrian Tuesday in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lititz pedestrian sustained a minor injury after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Broad Street Tuesday afternoon, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Higgens, 42, received a traffic citation for a right-of-way violation in the incident, which occurred at 12:32 p.m., police say.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by Higgins’ vehicle. the pedestrian sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene by EMS.