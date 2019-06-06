× Duo accused of taking $423 worth of items from Excitement Video, other stores at Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL — A York County duo was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing $423 worth of items from Excitement Video and other stores in and around the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township.

Jacob Kantowski, 20, and Sierra Grimsled, 21, both of York, were taken into custody around 3:04 p.m. in the area of Hartzdale Drive and Gettysburg Road, according to Lower Allen Township Police. Both have active arrest warrants out of York County, police say.

After both subjects were searched, they were found to have taken several items from the video store and other stores in the mall.

Police transported both subjects to Cumberland County Prison.