× Ex-NFLer Kellen Winslow, accused of rape and other sex crimes against older women, awaits jury’s decision

A jury continued deliberations Wednesday in the case of Kellen Winslow II, who is accused of three counts of rape and other charges involving multiple alleged victims, some much older than the former NFL player.

The prosecution and defense made closing arguments Tuesday in San Diego County, California, Superior Court. Winslow is being held without bail at Vista Detention Facility after police allege he committed more sex crimes while out on bail this year.

Winslow, 35, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy, kidnap for specific felony and forcible oral copulation, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, willful cruelty to an elderly person, battery against an elderly person and two counts of lewd conduct.

Multiple news reports quote him claiming the accusations are simply a “money grab.” The former athlete chose not to testify.

The charges span 16 years, beginning in 2003 with allegations that Winslow, 19 at the time and destined for the University of Miami, raped an unconscious 17-year-old, according to court documents.

Other charges stem from a string of incidents in 2018, according to prosecutors:

Winslow allegedly kidnapped a 54-year-old woman on March 17, 2018, and forced her to perform oral sex.

On May 13, 2018, Winslow allegedly raped and sodomized a 59-year-old woman.

Fewer than two weeks later, on May 24, Winslow exposed his genitalia to a 57-year-old woman, authorities say

The former first-round draft pick and onetime highest-paid NFL tight end was arrested on the 2003 and 2018 charges at his Encinitas, California, home in June 2018. He was released the following month after posting $2 million bail, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.

A judge revoked his bail in March after police accused him of lewd conduct involving a 77-year-old, jail records show. He was charged with lewd conduct for a February 13 incident and again for a February 22 incident involving the same woman. In the latter, Winslow was also charged with battery to and cruelty against an elderly person.

The son of San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, the 6-foot-4 Winslow II was selected No. 6 in the 2004 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns before becoming a journeyman, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

He retired following the 2013 season, during which he was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to the NFL.

The married father of two faces up to life in prison if the jury convicts him on any of the felony counts.