FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Kate Klunk

Pennsylvania has inserted itself into the national abortion conversation thanks to legislation recently passed in the State House which would ban abortions due to a Down Syndrome diagnosis.
State Representative Kate Klunk (R-York) is the main sponsor of House Bill 321, which recently passed the House and is waiting a committee vote in the State Senate. Governor Wolf has indicated he would veto "any attempt by politicians to insert themselves in the doctor-patient relationship and ban abortion." She joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.