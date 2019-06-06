FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Kate Klunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pennsylvania has inserted itself into the national abortion conversation thanks to legislation recently passed in the State House which would ban abortions due to a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

State Representative Kate Klunk (R-York) is the main sponsor of House Bill 321, which recently passed the House and is waiting a committee vote in the State Senate. Governor Wolf has indicated he would veto "any attempt by politicians to insert themselves in the doctor-patient relationship and ban abortion." She joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.