FOX43’s Rachel Yonkunas to make anchor debut Friday

YORK — FOX43 is proud to announce that Rachel Yonkunas has joined the FOX43 NEWS team as an anchor/reporter. Yonkunas will debut on the anchor desk during FOX43 NEWS FIRST AT FOUR Friday, June 7, at 4 p.m. She started appearing on-air earlier this week.

Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, Rachel Yonkunas worked at WFSB in her home state of Connecticut, WTEN in New York, and WTVY in Alabama. Yonkunas is a graduate of the University of Tampa. At FOX43, she will co-anchor FOX43 NEWS AT TEN, sharing the desk with Evan Forrester. In addition, Yonkunas will be featured as an investigative reporter.

“I cannot wait to immerse myself in everything there is to experience here,” Yonkunas says. “The people are so kind, the communities are vibrant, and I am struck by how visually eclectic this part of Pennsylvania is.”

In her career, Yonkunas has investigated controversial education practices, exposed dangerous chemical levels in drinking water, and flown with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Yonkunas was nominated for a New York Emmy Award for her report on a device that would protect schools by delaying a forced entry.

“When we saw Rachel’s investigative record, we knew she would be a great addition to our team,” says FOX43 General Manager Christopher Topf. “Seeing the community impact that Rachel has had with her stories, this move was a no-brainer for FOX43. With Rachel’s in-depth investigative skills, we have put in place another team member to build on the quality work that Jackie DeTore has already started weekly with FOX43 Finds Out, and that the rest of our news team continues to produce every day for the 47 hours of local broadcast news that FOX43 produces every week.”

