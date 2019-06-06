Lancaster man accused of threatening one victim with knife, choking a second victim

Posted 11:17 AM, June 6, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 25-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with burglary, strangulation, assault, and criminal mischief after police say he broke choked one person, threatened another with a knife, and damaging property during a May 29 incident in Lancaster Township.

Angel M. Diaz-Cordoro is accused of entering the residence without permission, Manheim Township Police say. One of the victims was a former acquaintance, according to police. Once inside, Diaz-Cordoro allegedly pointed a knife at one victim in a threatening manner, police say. He then grabbed a second victim by the neck, choking until the victim was unable to breathe. He also allegedly punched the victim and pulled the victim’s hair, police allege.

Diaz-Cordoro released the second victim’s neck, then smashed a glasstop table valued at $150 before leaving the residence.

Police say Diaz-Cordoro is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.