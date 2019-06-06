× Lancaster man accused of threatening one victim with knife, choking a second victim

LANCASTER — A 25-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with burglary, strangulation, assault, and criminal mischief after police say he broke choked one person, threatened another with a knife, and damaging property during a May 29 incident in Lancaster Township.

Angel M. Diaz-Cordoro is accused of entering the residence without permission, Manheim Township Police say. One of the victims was a former acquaintance, according to police. Once inside, Diaz-Cordoro allegedly pointed a knife at one victim in a threatening manner, police say. He then grabbed a second victim by the neck, choking until the victim was unable to breathe. He also allegedly punched the victim and pulled the victim’s hair, police allege.

Diaz-Cordoro released the second victim’s neck, then smashed a glasstop table valued at $150 before leaving the residence.

Police say Diaz-Cordoro is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.