Man accused of stealing motorcycle in Columbia

Posted 10:56 AM, June 6, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 46-year-old Columbia man with motor vehicle theft after the investigation of a stolen motorcycle.

Christopher Barton was charged after police were able to identify him from surveillance footage depicting a man pushing the motorcycle, a 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000, down an alley near where its owner parked it, Columbia Borough Police say.

The owner reported the motorcycle stolen on at 6:38 p.m. on May 23. He told police he parked it on the 400 block of Locust Street around 2 p.m., and noticed it was missing at 6:30.

Barton was arrested around 8:30 p.m., after two officers identified him from the surveillance footage.

