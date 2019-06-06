Middletown park vandalized

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a park in Middletown appears to have been vandalized in the early hours of this morning.

On June 6 a Middletown Borough Police Officer patrolling in the area of Colston Park, located on Russell Avenue, noticed what appeared to be vandalism to the pavilion area.

According to the officer, glass was broken around the concrete floor, ceramic plates were smashed and broken on the sidewalk in front of the park sign, the wood roof of the pavilion appeared to be damaged and pieces of cinder block could be seen on the roof.

Flowers and plants also appeared to have been ripped out and strewn about, and graffiti was found on the floor of the pavilion.

Anyone with information regarding this activity, please contact Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900.