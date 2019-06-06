New Orleans musician Dr. John dies at 77

NEW ORLEANS – Legendary New Orleans musician Malcolm John Rebennack, known by his stage name Dr. John, has died at 77, his publicist confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

A family member released this statement:

"Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack. As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its' heart, as it was always in his heart. The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course."

Dr. John was an American singer and songwriter, who was born and raised in New Orleans.

His music combines blues, pop, jazz, boogie woogie and rock and roll.

He is the recipient of six Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

