New stop sign configuration to be installed in Carlisle on June 11

HARRISBURG — A new stop sign configuration will be installed at the intersection of South College Street (Route 3025) and Walnut Street in Carlisle, Cumberland County on Tuesday, June 11, according to PennDOT.

Motorists currently have stop signs on the east and westbound sections of Walnut Street, PennDOT says.

The new configuration will include stop signs on South College Street in the north and southbound directions, PennDOT adds. The new stop condition, according to PennDOT, will be marked by “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs.

PennDOT notes that the amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will be there for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed.