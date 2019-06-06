× On-ramps and overpasses for Interstate 83 in Fairview Township to close temporarily for VP Pence’s motorcade

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– There will be a number of on-ramps and overpasses temporarily closed today due to Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival in the area.

During the afternoon hours today, all of the on-ramps and overpasses for Interstate 83 in Fairview Township will be temporarily closed while Vice President Pence’s motorcade passes through the area.

The closures should begin for the southbound ramps sometime after 2:30 p.m. with the northbound ramps scheduled for closures around 4:15 p.m.

While these closures may only last for a brief time, maybe 15-20 minutes in total, it will create backlogs.

Police are urging motorists that use these areas around the above times to plan for the delay or take an alternate route.