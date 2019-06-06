Police investigate attempted home break-in in Susquehanna Township

Posted 4:59 PM, June 6, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating an attempted home break-in.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2200 block of Boas Street.

Police say a light-skinned black male or a Hispanic male wearing black pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a back pack used a tool to attempt to break-in through the rear door. The person was unsuccessful and then attempted to break-in through a window, however a resident saw him and he ran away, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have video should contact Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or via email: smeier@susquehannatwp.com.

