Police investigate rash of vehicle break-ins in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police say perpetrators hit the area along North 39th Street from Elmerton Avenue South.

Police advise residents to keep their vehicles locked and to not store valuables in their vehicles.

Anyone with information or who may have any video should contact Detective Brown at 717-909-9242 or via email: dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.