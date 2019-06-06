× Police: Pair caught with over two pounds of suspected cocaine in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two large packages of suspected cocaine were discovered inside a vehicle during a traffic stop last week in Lower Paxton Township, according to police.

As a result, police have charged Amanda Weikel and Devares Vick, both 36 years old, with possession with intent to deliver. Weikel faces additional charges of driving under suspension, false ID to law enforcement and traffic violations, court documents show.

Police say a black Cadillac sedan bearing North Carolina license plates was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. on May 29 in the area of North Mountain Road and Allentown Boulevard.

The driver, who was not in possession of her driver’s license, identified herself as Rhonda Davila, which police later determined to be false.

Both individuals reported to be from North Carolina.

Officers spoke with Weikel and the passenger, Vick, separately in which they gave inconsistent stories about their travel plans. K-9 Rex was then brought out and according to police, alerted to the vehicle numerous times.

Police then searched the sedan and located the two packages of suspected cocaine which weighed just over two pounds.

Bail for Weikel and Vick were denied as they’re both on federal parole, according to court documents.