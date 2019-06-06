× Police seek person of interest in theft of construction materials

YORK COUNTY — Northeastern Regional Police are seeking help in identifying a person of interest in a suspected theft of construction materials that occurred Tuesday morning in the Rolling Meadows at Rentzel Farms housing development near Mount Wolf.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. at the construction site of a new home on Hollyhock Drive and Blaine Drive. The man pictured in surveillance video is the person of interest police are hoping to identify.

The person of interest is a white man with a beard and brown hair pulled back into a bun. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a pizza logo on it, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes.

He was driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the incident is asked to contact Northeastern Regional Police at (717) 266-6195 ext. 111.