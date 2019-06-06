Police tranquilize bear found wandering around South Lebanon Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police tranquilized a bear that was found wandering around South Lebanon Township.

Prescott Community Fire Company posted this message on their Facebook page:

Yesterday morning, just down the road from the fire station, at the corner of Prescott Road/Birch Road, the South Lebanon Township Police Department assisted the Pa Game Commission in tranquilizing this big bear that wandered into the area. The bear was estimated to weigh between 450-500 lbs. The Game Commission safely relocated the bear to a less populated area.