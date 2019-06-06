President Trump set to mark D-Day on Normandy beaches with Macron

President Donald Trump travels to the Normandy beaches on Thursday to mark three-quarters of a century since Americans and their allies stormed the shore in a bid to wrest Europe from the Nazis.

“We are gathered here on freedom’s altar,” Trump will say in his remarks, according to excerpts of the speech provided by the White House. “On these shores, on these bluffs, on this day 75 years ago, 10,000 men shed their blood — and thousands sacrificed their lives — for their brothers, for their countries, and for the survival of liberty.”

Trump is the latest in a string of presidents to mark the anniversary of D-Day in France, each successive ceremony seeing fewer and fewer of the veterans who carried out the harrowing mission make it back to the windswept cliffs and stretches of sand. Now in their 90s, and of a thinning generation with first-hand memory of the war, those veterans will join Trump and other world leaders to mark the occasion near the American cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks and meet with some of the few remaining survivors from that day — many of whom were teenagers when they received their orders. Later he’ll sit for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before departing for his golf course in Ireland, where he is spending two nights.

Born a year after the fighting ended, Trump is a beneficiary of the post-war prosperity those veterans’ gallantry helped provide. And while Trump this week has already hailed the heroism of the Allied forces, he also downplayed the very notion of obligatory military service, saying his own avoidance of the Vietnam War was because he “was not a fan of that war.”

The comment, and Trump’s habit of desecrating certain war heroes while wrapping himself in the militaristic elements of his position, will color Thursday’s appearance, which comes after a state visit to the United Kingdom.

During his three-day stay in London, Trump’s hosts sought to underscore the importance of the western alliance and the geopolitical systems that were put in place after the war — some of which, like NATO and the European Union, Trump has questioned.

British Prime Minister Theresa May gifted the President a copy of the Atlantic Charter, which defined US and UK goals for the war and its aftermath.

Queen Elizabeth II, staunchly apolitical, said during a toast that the international institutions created after the war were as necessary as ever.

“While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace,” she said.

Appearing wowed by the trappings of royal hospitality, Trump has hailed transatlantic alliances during his gracious public appearances.

He will say in his remarks on Thursday that “our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war, and proven in the blessings of peace,” according to the speech excerpts.

“Our bond is unbreakable,” Trump will say, according to the White House.

He stuck closely to script on Wednesday when he appeared onstage to read a prayer during a commemoration ceremony in Portsmouth, on the English south coast.

“Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity,” Trump intoned before dancers emerged to the upbeat strains of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B,” the wartime ditty sung by the Andrews Sisters.

His reading came from a radio address President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered on the evening of the Normandy landings.

But even under the weight of history, Trump has also lashed out at all manner of foes, including potential 2020 rival, Democrat Joe Biden, Bette Midler and the mayor of the city in which he was staying.

And confronted during an interview with his own avoidance of war during Vietnam — he received a draft deferment for bone spurs in his foot — Trump revealed a view that questioned the idea of service as a national obligation.

“Well, I was never a fan of that war, I’ll be honest with you. I thought it was a terrible war,” Trump said. “I thought it was very far away.”

Usually, presidents seek to rise above partisan sniping when overseas or marking moments of historic significance — or both, as Trump is doing this week.

His divided mindset was apparent as he was preparing to depart Ireland for France on Thursday morning.

Quoting a Fox News host and close friend, Trump vented that mainstream media outlets weren’t covering his UK visit positively enough.

Two minutes later, it was history on his mind.

“A big and beautiful day today!” he wrote.