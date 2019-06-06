× Robert Downey Jr. wants to combat climate change with robots

Robert Downey Jr. is vowing to save the Earth the only way Iron Man knows how: with artificial intelligence.

At an Amazon conference Tuesday, Downey announced the launch of an organization that would use robots and advanced technology to combat climate change.

“Between robotics and technology, we could probably clean up the planet significantly, if not entirely, within a decade,” he said.

The group, called the Footprint Coalition, is set to start in April.

Downey didn’t announce what technology it plans to use and made no mention of partners, investors or advisers.

The website FootprintCoalition.com, which thanks visitors for “care about Mother Earth,” features a sign-up form for a newsletter.

Downey, who called himself a “one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus,” said the idea came from a roundtable of experts.

The announcement came during Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, which hosts speakers to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its implications.

Downey’s team has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Climate change forecasts continually grow bleak.

A report published last month by an Australian climate group called it an “existential threat” and warned it could eventually displace more than 1 billion people if current climate conditions continue.