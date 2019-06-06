State Police seek help in identifying suspect in multiple ATM skimming incidents

CUMBERLAND AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES — State Police are trying to identify a man they suspect to be involved in a ATM skimming scam at banks in Mechanicsburg and Hummelstown.

According to police, the man stole $1,500 from ATMs at First National Bank branches on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsuburg on May 18 at 4:12 p.m. and May 19 at 12:56 p.m. and on Walton Avenue in Hummelstown at 6:16 a.m. on May 20.

The total loss to the banks was $4,500, police say.

The suspect is also believed to be involved with other ATM skimming incidents in the same areas, police say. They are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact State Police in Carlisle at (717) 249-2121.