Two people, horse injured after crash involving horse and buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people and a horse were injured after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse and buggy.

On May 5 around 3:15 p.m., a crash occurred on Mount Vernon Road at the intersection of Buena Vista Road in Salisbury Township.

Police say that a horse and buggy were stopped properly at the posted stop sign on Buena Vista Road, facing east.

However, the horse and buggy failed to yield to the right of way, and entered the intersection when it was struck by a 1990 Geo Prizm.

According to police, the horse struck the windshield of the Prizm and the buggy was detached from the horse after impact.

Authorities noted that conditions at the time of the crash were wet.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, while the horse suffered an injury to it’s hind legs.