Vice President Mike Pence speaks at GOP fundraiser dinner in Pennsylvania

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Vice president Mike Pence took the stage in Cumberland County for a fundraising dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Pence addressed hundreds of supporters in the crowd discussing what he has accomplished in the last two and a half years in office, encouraging attendees

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only and that is that Pennsylvania and America need four more years of President Donald Trump," said Pence. “It’s been two years of action, it’s been two years of promises made and promises kept," he added.

From new trade deals to tax reform and unemployment rates pence says he is confident he and President Trump have made strides in ‘Making America Great Again’ and will continue to do so if re-elected.

“Under President Donald Trump’s leadership we’ve seen businesses create more than 5 hundred thousand manufacturing jobs including six thousand good paying jobs right here in Pennsylvania," said Pence.

The Vice Chairman of Pennsylvania’s GOP says his visit perfect timing with upcoming elections.

“Pennsylvania is the epicenter of this election and it’s so exciting to kick things off and listen first we have elections in 2019 and he set the stage for that today," said Bernadette Comfort, Vice Chairman, Pennsylvania's GOP.

“We will make Pennsylvania and American more prosperous than you can ever imagine, we will make PA and America safer than ever before and to borrow a phrase, we will make America great again," said Pence.

President Trump and vice president mike pence are expected to officially announce the re-election campaign on June 18.