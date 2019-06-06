× Wrightsville teen faces adult charges after robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a teen is being charged as an adult after a robbery.

On the evening of May 12, Hellam Township Officers was dispatched to Vine Street and North 4th Street in Wrightsville for a reported robbery.

When they arrived at the scene, officers spoke with two male juveniles and one female juvenile who said a dirty tan, four-door sedan pulled up to them and three males got out of the vehicle.

According to the police report, the three individuals in the vehicle were 16-year-old Syrai Kenion, Brandon Derr and Damian Dietz.

The three juveniles said Kenion came up to the first male juvenile, reached into his pockets and took his phone. The same juvenile was then allegedly ordered to take off his shoes. When the juvenile refused, Derr allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. The juvenile said he then handed over his shoes to Kenion.

The second male juvenile said he was asked what size his shoes were and when he replied that they weren’t getting his shoes, one of the suspects grabbed him by his hoodie. The female juvenile told the suspects not to touch him and one of them allegedly said to “hit her.” The female juvenile said she told them she was going to call the cops and the three suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off.

Five days later, Columbia Borough Police Department say Kenion was taken into custody on an unrelated incident and found the male juvenile’s stolen shoes in his possession.

Kenion is being charged as an adult and the charges he’s facing are robbery, conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.