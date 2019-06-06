× York man facing charges after breaking into victim’s home, stealing video game consoles, and pawning them

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a victim’s home, stole her Xbox and Playstation 4, and pawned the consoles.

Esteban Martinez-Velazquez, 21, is facing receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking charges for his role in the incident.

On May 22 around 9:50 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment in the 800 block of South Queen Street in York for a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that she had Comcast install a security system inside her residence because her ex-boyfriend, Martinez-Velazquez, had broken into her home at least five times in three weeks, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that she had physically caught him inside the residence twice, and had to have neighbors kick him out.

While Comcast was installing the security system, the victim noticed that her Playstation 4, its charger, and the controller had all gone missing.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim then also noticed her Xbox one was missing, and a broken one that she also owned had been put in its place.

The victim told police that the only game Martinez-Velazquez ever played was NBA 2K, and that happened to be the only game the victim was missing.

On May 22 around 5:10 p.m., police stopped at Pawn Plus in the 100 block of W. Market Street to investigate if the items had been taken there.

An employee at the store was able to look up Martinez-Velazquez and confirm that on April 29 he sold an Xbox One with a game and a controller.

The employee was also able to print out a photo of Martinez-Velazquez from the day of the sale, along with his photo ID.

Now, Martinez-Velazquez is facing charges.