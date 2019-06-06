× York woman charged with falsifying documents while trying to buy gun in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have accused a 25-year-old York woman of falsifying information on paperwork while attempting to buy a firearm at a Lancaster County gun store.

Ashley Diane Bowers knowingly falsified a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms form during her attempt to buy a gun at the Gun Gallery on the 1000 block of Dillerville Road on Jan. 23, police say.

Bowers is a convicted felon was was on probation and addicted to drugs at the time, making her ineligible to buy a firearm, police say.

A criminal complaint was filed, charging her with unsworn falsification to authorities.