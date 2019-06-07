× BAPS Motor Speedway hosts race to benefit Greg Hodnett Foundation

YORK COUNTY – BAPS Motor Speedway was the site of the first ever Greg Hodnett Foundation race. They ran the 410 Sprints and Super Sportsman on the York County track Thursday Night with the proceeds benefiting the foundation.

The track was adamant about honoring Hodnett and felt a night of racing in his name was important.

"Greg was kind of the complete person for our industry and we really wanted to do something to keep that legacy alive," explained Kolten Gouse, BAPS Motor Speedway GM. "Greg's done so much for our speedway and for everybody else, being able to do the Greg Hodnett Foundation race here and kind of to get everything going to bring awareness is ultimately a great way to give back."

Since we are already having a memorial race for Greg in July at Port Royal, they wanted to do something in his honor but would also help the foundation," said Sherry Hodnett. "I thought it was an awesome idea."

Kenny Edkin captured the Super Sportsman feature with Cory Eliason winning the Greg Hodnett Foundation Race.