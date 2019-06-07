Convicted crack dealer jailed for up to 10 years in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster man convicted in March on drug-dealing charges will serve up to 10 years in prison after being sentenced in a hearing Friday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Elgin Melton was convicted of felony drug delivery and other charges connected to an incident that occurred on Feb. 6 on the 400 block of East Chestnut St. Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth sentenced him to 2 2/3 to 10 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse noted during the hearing that Melton did not hold a legitimate job, and hasn’t for at last 10 years. He has a history of criminal conduct, including supervision violations, Greathouse said.

Asked about how he lived without a legitimate job, Melton told a probation officer “My mom took care of me,” according to Greathouse.

In addition to drug delivery, Melton was found guilty of conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and driving on a suspended license.

