Dauphin County woman charged in Harrisburg hit-and-run accident

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township Police have charged a 20-year-old Dauphin County woman in a hit-and-run accident that occurred on May 24.

Deveja Cooper is accused of intentionally hitting her brakes, causing the vehicle behind her to strike the back of her vehicle. She then got out of her car, yelled something at the victim, and left the scene, police say.

The victim was able to get a picture of Cooper’s vehicle registration before she drove off, according to police.

The accident occurred at Harrisburg Street and Orchard Drive.

Cooper was arrested on May 27. She is charged with one count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.