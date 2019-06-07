× Eagles sign QB Carson Wentz to record-breaking four-year extension

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have handed out the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history to the team’s starting quarterback.

The team announced Thursday night that the team has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with QB Carson Wentz.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth over $128 million, with over $107.9 million guaranteed, which is an NFL record.

At signing, Wentz received $66 million guaranteed, according to reports.

Wentz, 26, was the number two overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and was immediately thrust into the starting role.

After an average rookie season, Wentz got out to an MVP-pace in 2017, throwing for 33 TD’s and 7 INT’s in 13 games before tearing his ACL.

Of course, backup QB Nick Foles came in as Wentz’s replacement, and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship.

Last season, Foles started the first two games of the season before Wentz returned from injury.

However, Wentz was only to play in 11 games before suffering a fractured vertebrae, which caused him to miss the rest of the season for the second consecutive season.

Again, Foles led the Eagles to a playoff victory in Chicago before a tough loss in New Orleans.

The Eagles let Foles walk in free agency, and repeatedly stated their commitment to Wentz as the team’s starting quarterback of the future.

Now, the move is official, with Wentz agreeing to a long-term contract.

He posted this video on his Twitter page to celebrate the extension: