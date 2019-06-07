× Injunction halts Harrisburg School District from making personnel contract decisions during receivership proceedings

HARRISBURG — An injunction that halts the Harrisburg School District from making decisions on personnel contracts during receivership proceedings is now in effect, Dauphin County Judge William Tully ruled Friday.

The ruling is in favor of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which filed an emergency motion Thursday after learning that the school district’s special meeting would include votes on “personnel and other business matters that come before the board.” The meeting was stopped when Dauphin County sheriffs served the injunction.

The state Department of Education filed a receivership petition Monday to take over the school district. The petition cited the school district’s “failure to implement and fulfill key initiatives of the 2016 amended Financial Recovery Plan,” which gave the district the obligation to “provide effective educational services to students and a return to financial stability.”