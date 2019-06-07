× Lebanon man accused of disseminating intimate image of Palmyra resident

LEBANON COUNTY — Palmyra Borough Police have charged a 26-year-old Lebanon man with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and harassment in connection to an incident that occurred in December 2018.

Dane Boltz, of the 600 block of Aspen Lane, was charged after police investigated an incident that was reported to them on Dec. 13. The victim is a resident of the 400 block of East Birch St. in Palmyra, police say.

Boltz was charged Friday.