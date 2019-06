× Littlestown Middle School students asked to report to high school auditorium due to smoke in cafeteria

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The Littlestown Area School District is asking middle school students to report to the high school auditorium.

According to the school district’s Facebook post, there is currently smoke in the middle school cafeteria due to a unit on the roof.

All middle school students are being asked to report to the high school auditorium.