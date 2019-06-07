Mainly dry weekend ahead before shower chances return late Sunday!

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND: Despite the cloud cover to end off the work week, we will remain dry. Some high clouds are overspreading the southern half of the state thanks to a system that is dumping rain over the south-eastern states. High pressure will nose in tomorrow and allow for a bit of sunshine through the morning hours. As that area of high pressure slides off into the Atlantic, our winds will shift direction to a primarily easterly wind for the rest of the weekend. Easterly winds will pull cooler air off of the Atlantic and also more moisture which will instill cloud cover by the later half of Saturday. Sunday we really start to get a feel for the moisture by the late afternoon hours and temperatures a bit cooler.

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN LATE SUNDAY: After a decent stretch of dry weather, our rain chances return late Sunday afternoon, closer towards the evening. A wave of low pressure developing over the Pacific NW will drag a cold front eastward picking up the leftover moisture from the system dumping rain to our south. That moisture will be funneled northward bringing the chance for a few showers during the daytime hours of Sunday, but most of it overnight Sunday and into Monday. Thunderstorm chances and severe weather chances remain low, although it is possible we hear a few rumbles of thunder on Monday. Most of the day will likely be a washout with things not drying up until midday Tuesday.

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES: With cloud cover and rain chances returning, temperatures will likely cool down a bit. In fact, we may even find ourselves in the below average category with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Although, it won’t feel quite as pleasant as earlier this week because humidity levels will still remain high with the rain chances.

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash