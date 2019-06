× Man accused of taking $7,000 worth of key fobs at Manheim Auto Auction

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have charged a man with felony theft after he allegedly removed the key fobs from vehicles listed for sale at the Manheim Auto Auction.

Ibrakhim Badalov, 32, was charged after police recovered $7,000 worth of key fobs from him after an investigation.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of unspecified bail.