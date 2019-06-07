× Man charged following alleged assault at residence in Clay Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted an individual at a residence in Clay Township Sunday.

Jose Rosario is accused assaulting the victim and threatening her by saying, “if you call the cops, I will put you six feet under,” according to police. He then allegedly covered the victim’s face with his hand, causing her to have trouble breathing, police say.

The victim later called police about the incident.

Rosario faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.