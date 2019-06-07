× Members 1st FCU to donate $500 to charity for each goal the U.S. Women’s Team scores in the World Cup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Women’s World Cup is almost under way!

Now, Members 1st Federal Credit Union wants to get in on the fun.

For each goal the U.S. Women’s Team scores, Members 1st will donate $500 to the Ronald McDonald House and the Children’s Miracle Network, to be split evenly between the two.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Michael Wilson, the Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Relationship Officer from Members 1st, stopped by the set to offer more.