Not as warm or humid for Friday with plenty of clouds, then a mainly dry weekend ahead!

STILL WARM WITH LOWER HUMIDITY BUT DRY: Skies have partially cleared through the night, and humidity levels have come down a bit, making for a much more comfortable Friday morning. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 60s. The rest of the day brings a mixture of clouds and some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures are slightly lower on this Friday with a return to dry conditions. Afternoon highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s still a bit humid too, but a much more comfortable day all around. Dry conditions continue through Friday evening. Temperatures cool into the 70s. The rest of the night is partly cloudy. Lows fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the region.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry conditions continue into the weekend, but we’ll be watching an approaching system, particularly on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions are similar for Sunday. The only difference for now appears to be a little extra cloud cover. So, it’s partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or two later during the day, but most spots should manage to stay dry. More widespread shower activity moves in through the evening and overnight.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Shower and thunderstorm chances increase through early next week. Monday brings a shot at widespread showers and thunderstorms, with some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. There are still some lingering shower chances for Tuesday morning. The afternoon looks drier with some sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. Conditions are muggier too for both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday brings drier conditions and near seasonable temperatures. There are clouds mixed with some sunshine, with temperatures in the middle 70s. There’s the chance for a few late day showers, but a better chance arrives overnight. Thursday still brings the chance for some showers. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the lower 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!

-Andrea Michaels