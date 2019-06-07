× One dead after crash, vehicle fire in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a crash and vehicle fire.

On June 7 around 3:40 a.m., police responded to Route 41 in Atglen Borough for a two-vehicle crash.

Police found that a commercial vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 41 before it drifted into the southbound lane of travel, where it crashed into a vehicle traveling the opposite direction.

Both vehicles struck the guiderail on the northbound side of Route 41, and then caught fire.

The driver of the struck vehicle was unable to exit the car and died in the crash. The victim will be identified pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was able to exit and is cooperating with police.

Currently, investigators are on the scene of the crash, which has shut down Route 41 between Route 472 and Highland Road.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280.