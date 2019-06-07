Over 3,000 roses in bloom at Hershey Rose Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- June is National Rose Month, and Hershey Gardens is celebrating with special educational tours of their beautiful Rose Garden.

Nearly 175 varieties, and 3,000 roses in bloom there is a lot to look at as you take a stroll through the Rose Garden.

The gardens are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and admission included access to the gardens and the butterfly atrium.

Adult tickets are $13.50, kids 12 and under are $9.50, kids and Hershey Garden Members get in for free.

A special promotion they are running for the month of June, if your name is Rose you get in for free with your ID!

Not only is the rose and garden tour pretty, it can be an educational one too.

Alyssa Hagarman the Head Horticulturalist says roses are very easy to care for and you don't even need to water them. She says they do best with a lot of sunlight and like the heat. If you want to make them last longer she says deadheading your roses really helps. You clip off the roses that appear to be faded, just make sure you remove the dead rose below the first five leaf part of the stem.

Hagerman says underneath that is a bud that will eventually bloom in about two weeks.

For more information about visiting Hershey Gardens ans their Rose Garden you can visit their website.