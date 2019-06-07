× PennDOT to shift traffic on the Erford Road Bridge over Camp Hill Bypass in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting at 8:30 AM on Monday, June 10, weather permitting, its contractor will begin the process of moving traffic from the east side of the Erford Road bridge over the Camp Hill Bypass in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, to the newly constructed western portion of the bridge. The contractor will then begin demolition, followed by construction of the remaining portion of the bridge.

PennDOT advises travelers that on Monday, June 10, between 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM they should expect to encounter flaggers alternating traffic across the Erford Road bridge in a single lane as crews remove the existing paint lines, establish the new traffic pattern, and paint new traffic lines. This portion of Erford Road, officially designated as State Route 1025, averages more than 11,745 vehicles traveled daily.

PennDOT awarded the $7,789,631 design-build superstructure replacement contract to J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, in which the contractor has been responsible for some of the design requirements for the removal of the existing 66-year-old two-lane three-span continuous steel I-beam bridge, full-depth reconstruction of the ramps, realignment of the roadway, and construction of a new wider bridge superstructure that will accommodate two through lanes and a center-turn lane. Construction of this bridge began in mid-September 2018 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2019.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor will not restrict travel lanes weekdays on Erford Road between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM, and between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM, or on the Camp Hill Bypass between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM. More information on specific changes to existing traffic patterns will be provided as construction progresses.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT