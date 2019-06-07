× Police charge suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster have charged a suspect in a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Adedolapo Patrick Olaniyi, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, and providing false information to law enforcement, Lancaster Police say.

Olaniyi is accused of firing at two men standing on the opposite side of Columbia Avenue at about 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. He reportedly had a verbal confrontation with the other subjects prior to the shots being fired, police say.

At least one of the other men returned fire and hit Olaniyi, who fled south on Coral Street, discarding a .45 caliber handgun as he ran, according to police. That handgun was recovered by police at the scene, and a check of its serial number revealed it had been reported stolen in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Olaniyi was found at the intersection of Lake Street and Pearl Street, police say. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and torso. He is currently in a Lancaster-area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police say.

Initially, police say, officers at the scene were told there may have been additional shooting victims, but police determined that information was inaccurate, and no additional injured persons were found.

At least one occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the occupants were not injured, according to police.

Police say they located spent .45-caliber bullets inside a residence on the first block of Coral Street, north of Columbia Avenue. The recovered projectiles matched the caliber of handgun Olaniyi is accused of discarding during his flight from the scene.

Olaniyi was arraigned on the charges at the hospital on Friday, police say. His bail has been set at $1 million, and he will be committed to Lancaster County Prison once he is discharged.

The investigation of the incident is not complete, according to police. Additional charges may be filed against other people involved in this incident, pending further investigation.