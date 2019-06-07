× Police investigating slashing of school bus tires in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a school bus that had its tires slashed.

On June 5 around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Fahrney Bus Company in Carlisle for a report of tires being slashed.

The bus company told police that overnight one of the buses had its tires slashed.

Police found that the bus had several flat tired that appeared to be punctured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.